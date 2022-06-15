CNG car owners in Mumbai can now refuel while sitting at home. Here is how

A startup has tied up with Mahanagar Gas Limited to supply CNG to vehicle owners in Mumbai at their doorsteps. Mumbai currently has around 220 CNG pumps across the city.

CNG vehicle owners in Mumbai will now be able to sit at the comfort of their homes while refuelling their cars. A startup called The Fuel Delivery has tied up with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to deliver CNG to customers at their doorsteps in the city. The service, which will start from places like Sion and Mahape initially, will be extended across more parts of Mumbai soon. According to the company, this is the first time in the country that a startup is going to launch a mobile CNG station.

The startup signed a 'letter of intent' with the Mahanagar Gas Limited for this service, which will be available round the clock every day. Besides private vehicle, The Fuel Delivery will also cater to the commercial vehicles which will include public transport like CNG-run auto rickshaws, cabs, school buses and other vehicles.

The Fuel Delivery has received approval from MGL to set up two composite CNG Dispensing Units (CDUs) or mobile CNG stations in Mumbai in the initial phase. The doorstep delivery will begin in the next three months. Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO at The Fuel Delivery, said, "After successfully carrying out the doorstep delivery of diesel across the country, we are taking a step forward by announcing the CNG doorstep delivery."

Mumbai currently has around 223 CNG stations spread across the city. These pumps cater to more than five lakh CNG vehicles plying within the city. The average consumption of CNG for transport in Mumbai is about 43 lakh kgs every year.

The Fuel Delivery initiative could help more people to shift towards CNG vehicles, which are not only more cost-effective than petrol or diesel vehicles, but also offer cleaner fuel helping to reduce carbon emission.

The Fuel Delivery is an IoT-based startup, It usually delivers diesel to real estate, hospitality, retail, logistics and warehousing, agriculture, among other sectors. The mobile CNG stations will help the startup to expand its services in the B2C (Business-to-Customer) segment now.

