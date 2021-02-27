Citroen launches new 'La Maison Citreon' phygital showrooms in Delhi, Gurugram

Citroen India on Saturday announced the launch of its new La Maison Citreon phygital showrooms in Delhi and Gurugram.

The Citroen's Delhi dealership is located in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase-1, New Delhi, while the Gurugram showroom is located in Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, South City, Gurugram.

(Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross: 5 things you need to know about latest SUV ready for India)

The company says that the concept of "La Maison Citroen" translates to "The Home of Ciroen", and provides a unique, seamless and digital journey for customers.

As per the company, the new Delhi and Gurugram based dealerships are part of the first La Maison Citroen dealerships launched in the country. The dealerships will also offer customers sales, test drives and after-sales services.

The Citroen dealerships have been claimed to offer a fully digital ecosystem that provides a completely digital experience to the customers with features such as ATAWADAC reception Bar, Citroen Origins touch screen and high definition 3D configurator.

"We are excited to innovate and launch the La Maison Citroen in India, and the Delhi and Gurugram phygital showroom is an important milestone as we gear up towards the launch of our first car C5 Aircross SUV. The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (Anytime Anywhere Anydevice Anycontet) experience and a unique High Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360-degree view and personalise their product and services." said Rolan Bouchara, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Citroen India.

(Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions and engine specs compared)

The company is gearing up to introduce its maiden C5 Aircross SUV in the Indian market. In fact, the bookings of the car will also start soon from March 1st, at a reservation amount of ₹50,000.