Check out this concept hybrid Rolls Royce haul truck with reduced emissions

Just when you may have thought Rolls Royce is all about making some of the most luxurious passenger vehicles in the world, comes a haul truck from its Power Systems business unit that promises to provide a generous glimpse at what the future of green mining could be all about.

Showcased at the MINExpo 2021, the hybrid haul truck in concept form is powered by diesel engines but also get batteries that are recharged.

The MTU hybrid truck is being touted as the future of vehicles used in mining and other similar areas but with the benefit of having far less emissions that conventional vehicles which are a common sight at present. In principle, the vehicle will benefit from regenerative braking when going down a quarry and this energy will be utilized when it is time for the vehicle to make the climb back up and out.

According to Alexander Richter, a mining application engineer at Rolls-Royce, the MTU hybrid truck is capable of having far less emissions than the vehicles deployed at present. “We envision equipping haul trucks with a combination of mtu diesel engines and batteries; our mtu EnergyPacks," he said. “The batteries are recharged by recuperating braking energy when going downhill. This stored energy is used to provide power to the loaded truck when going uphill. This allows us to replace the existing engine with a downsized one, leading to huge fuel savings and a meaningful reduction in CO2 emissions."

Rolls Royce further highlights that the MTU concept truck can bring down CO2 emissions by around 30%.

With hybrid and all-electric vehicles gaining popularity the world over, the scope and scale of battery power is clearly going well beyond just vehicles meant for personal mobility. From trucks to ships and even airplanes are at the cusp of making full use of electric power.