CFMoto introduces new electric vehicle brand Zeeho

CFMoto, the two-wheeler maker from China has launched a new electric vehicle brand which goes by the name Zeeho. Along with that, CFMoto has also introduced a new battery-powered scooter concept called Zeeho Cyber. The production-spec model of Cyber will make its public debut by 2022.

The company claims that the Cyber scooter concept is capable of accelerating from 0-50 kmph under 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 100 kmph. It features a 10 kW electric motor which is juiced up from a 4kWh battery pack. Power output from this system is equivalent to 14 bhp while the peak torque has been rated at 213 Nm. The full charge range this system delivers is over 130 km. Its battery pack can be charged up to 80% within 30 minutes.

The Cyber scooter concept has been developed by CFMoto in collaboration with KTM owned Kiska design studio, hence the outlandish razor-sharp design lines. For the record, Kiska is also responsible for working on Husqvarna motorcycles.

The main feature list on the scooter includes three riding modes - Eco, Street and Sport. Goes without saying, the 'Sport' mode enables the scooter to achieve the quickest acceleration timing and top speed of 100 kmph. Some other features on the scooter include a full-digital instrument console, with smartphone connectivity, a 360-degree camera and GPS navigation. In addition to that, traction control, as well as, ABS is also offered as standard on the Zeeho Cyber.

CFMoto also retails its products in the Indian market. Recently, the brand has also revealed its KTM 790 Adventure-based 800 MY adventure motorcycle.