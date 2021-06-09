State-owned green mobility promotion agency Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has signed a pact with the Ladakh administration to make the union territory carbon neutral. Under the pact, CESL is reportedly to help the Ladakh administration to develop electric mobility solutions.

(Also Read: New Mussoorie tunnel to decongest hill station, Gadkari says project approved)

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two parties, CESL and Ladakh administration will reportedly take up solar mini and microgrid solutions, energy-efficient lighting, energy storage-based solutions and electric mobility solutions in the union territory.

The two parties will begin the work with a pilot project in the Zanskar valley area.

Air pollution in Ladakh has remained a major concern for many environmentalists as well as the local administration as well. The region witnesses a massive footfall every year for the last few years. This has resulted in increased vehicular activity in the region, resulting in rising in air pollution. This impacts the local environment and the ecosystem as well.

The introduction of electric mobility in the region is expected to help in reducing the air pollution level. However, the details of the project are yet to be disclosed by any parties.

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EESL, will reportedly build the electric vehicle ecosystem for the region. This will not only include the introduction of electric vehicles but there will be a focus on building EV charging infrastructure as well. These electric vehicle charging infrastructure will be powered by renewable sources of power. According to a PTI report, currently, electric vehicles are being tested there for high altitude operations.

CESL has recently signed pacts with Goa and Kerala governments as well. Under these agreements the two states will procure more than 30,000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Also, Ev charging infrastructure will be developed in those two southern states. TVS, JBM too are part of this project.