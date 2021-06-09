Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the Centre has approved a project to construct a tunnel in the popular tourist spot Mussoorie in an attempt to free the Queen of Hills from increasing load of traffic.

The Centre has given nod to the project, cost for which is estimated to be to the tune of ₹700 crore. The length of this new tunnel will be 2.74 kms and will bypass traffic from the main town area to keep it decongested.

The double-lane tunnel, which is likely to be called Mussoorie Bypass, will connect Mall Road with Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy along National Highway 707A.

Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to announce, "For easier and congestion free connectivity to Mussoorie town, Mall Road and LBSSNA (IAS Academy), Project Management Consultancy has been awarded for 2.74 km long Mussoorie tunnel which is being with a budget of 700 Cr on NH 707A."

The project was cleared after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday.