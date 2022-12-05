HT Auto
Home Auto News Can Cell Phones Detect If A Bridge Is Safe For Vehicles To Cross?

Can cell phones detect if a bridge is safe for vehicles to cross?

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, certain mobile devices containing special software can potentially garner important data to determine the structural integrity of a bridge while vehicles cross through it.

By: ANI
| Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 18:21 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

Published in the paper 'Crowdsourcing bridge dynamic monitoring with smartphone vehicle trips', the outcomes of this research could become a less expensive alternative to sets of sensors attached to bridges themselves.

"The core finding is that information about structural health of bridges can be extracted from smartphone-collected accelerometer data," said Carlo Ratti, director of the MIT Sensable City Laboratory and co-author of a new paper summarising the study's findings.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
White Carbon Motors O3 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors O3
₹55,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apachertr310 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹79,581 - 93,758 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The research was conducted, in part, on the Golden Gate Bridge itself. It showed that mobile devices can capture the same kind of information about bridge vibrations that stationary sensors compile. The researchers also estimate that, depending on the age of a road bridge, mobile-device monitoring could add from 15 per cent to 30 per cent more years to the structure's lifespan.

"These results suggest that massive and inexpensive datasets collected by smartphones could play an important role in monitoring the health of existing transportation infrastructure," the authors write in their new paper.

File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The study is being published in Nature Communications Engineering.

The authors are Thomas J. Matarazzo, an assistant professor of civil and mechanical engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point; Daniel Kondor, a postdoc at the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna; Sebastiano Milardo, a researcher at the Senseable City Lab; Soheil S. Eshkevari, a senior research scientist at DiDi Labs and a former member of Senseable City Lab; Paolo Santi, principal research scientist at the Senseable City Lab and research director at the Italian National Research Council; Shamim N. Pakzad, a professor and chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Lehigh University; Markus J. Buehler, the Jerry McAfee Professor in Engineering and professor of civil and environmental engineering and of mechanical engineering at MIT; and Ratti, who is also professor of the practice in MIT's Department of Urban Studies and Planning.

Bridges naturally vibrate, and to study the essential 'modal frequencies' of those vibrations in many directions, engineers typically place sensors, such as accelerometers, on bridges themselves. Changes in the modal frequencies over time may indicate changes in a bridge's structural integrity.

To conduct the study, the researchers developed an Android-based mobile phone application to collect accelerometer data when the devices were placed in vehicles passing over the bridge. They could then see how well those data matched up with data record by sensors on bridges themselves, to see if the mobile-phone method worked.

"In our work, we designed a methodology for extracting modal vibration frequencies from noisy data collected from smartphones," Santi said, adding, "As data from multiple trips over a bridge are recorded, noise generated by engine, suspension and traffic vibrations, [and] asphalt, tend to cancel out, while the underlying dominant frequencies emerge."

In the case of the Golden Gate Bridge, the researchers drove over the bridge 102 times with their devices running, and the team used 72 trips by Uber drivers with activated phones as well. The team then compared the resulting data to that from a group of 240 sensors that had been placed on the Golden Gate Bridge for three months.

The outcome was that the data from the phones converged with that from the bridge's sensors; for 10 particular types of low-frequency vibrations engineers measure on the bridge, there was a close match, and in five cases, there was no discrepancy between the methods at all.

"We were able to show that many of these frequencies correspond very accurately to the prominent modal frequencies of the bridge," Santi said.

However, only 1 percent of all bridges in the U.S. are suspension bridges. About 41 percent are much smaller concrete span bridges. So, the researchers also examined how well their method would fare in that setting.

To do so, they studied a bridge in Ciampino, Italy, comparing 280 vehicle trips over the bridge to six sensors that had been placed on the bridge for seven months. Here, the researchers were also encouraged by the findings, though they found up to a 2.3 percent divergence between methods for certain modal frequencies over all 280 trips, and a 5.5 percent divergence over a smaller sample. That suggests a larger volume of trips could yield more useful data.

"Our initial results suggest that only a [modest amount] of trips over the span of a few weeks are sufficient to obtain useful information about bridge modal frequencies," Santi said.

Looking at the method as a whole, Buehler observed, "Vibrational signatures are emerging as a powerful tool to assess properties of large and complex systems, ranging from viral properties of pathogens to structural integrity of bridges as shown in this study. It's a universal signal found widely in the natural and built environment that we're just now beginning to explore as a diagnostic and generative tool in engineering."

As Ratti acknowledges, there are ways to refine and expand the research, including accounting for the effects of the smartphone mount in the vehicle, the influence of the vehicle type on the data, and more.

"We still have work to do, but we believe that our approach could be scaled up easily -- all the way to the level of an entire country," Ratti says. "It might not reach the accuracy that one can get using fixed sensors installed on a bridge, but it could become a very interesting early-warning system. Small anomalies could then suggest when to carry out further analyses."

First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 18:21 PM IST
TAGS: safe driving traffic
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Matthias Walkner's KTM 450 Rally showcased at IBW
Matthias Walkner's KTM 450 Rally showcased at IBW
In pics: KTM 790 Adventure revealed globally with 95 hp
In pics: KTM 790 Adventure revealed globally with 95 hp
Can cell phones detect if a bridge is safe for vehicles to cross?
Can cell phones detect if a bridge is safe for vehicles to cross?
Tata Motors' passenger cars could get costlier from next month
Tata Motors' passenger cars could get costlier from next month
This McLaren supercar is coming to India next year
This McLaren supercar is coming to India next year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city