HT Auto
Home Auto News California Based Company Eyes World's Largest E Three Wheeler Factory In India

California-based company eyes world's largest e-three-wheeler factory in India

Biliti Inc is second after Fisker to announce big EV plans with base in the state of Telangana.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 01:46 PM
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.
A sketch showcasing the proposed Biliti facility in Telangana.

The pace of electrification in the Indian mobility is being powered primarily by the two and three-wheeler segment and factories with massive production are either already functioning or are coming up in top gear. Joining the growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers, California-based Biliti Electric Inc has confirmed plans of a facility in Telangana which could well be the biggest in the world for electric three wheelers.

Biliti is currently in a manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works and its Taskman TM competes in the last-mile delivery vehicle segment with products in 15 countries that include the US, UK, Japan, Germany, Lebanon, Kenya, among others. It also has assembly plants in the US, Portugal and Kenya with products reportedly being used by companies like Amazon, Ikea, Zomato, Flipkart and Grofers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The move to have a facility in Telangana is yet another step in establishing the state as a major hub for EVs. “This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the state this year, coming shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad," outlined state industries minister KT Rama Rao. “The story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the state’s encouraging policy but a realization of the state’s vision for innovation and technology with the founders of the Company directly associated with T-Hub through a previous start-up."

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 01:46 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle Electric mobility Biliti
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Jeep, Citroen among latest carmakers to stop production in Russia
Jeep, Citroen among latest carmakers to stop production in Russia
New 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 to launch in India soon, gets officially teased
New 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 to launch in India soon, gets officially teased
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper adventure minivan gets pop-up tent, fridge, table
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper adventure minivan gets pop-up tent, fridge, table
Hyundai enters community-based NFT market
Hyundai enters community-based NFT market
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, mileage claim of 26.5 kmpl
Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, mileage claim of 26.5 kmpl

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city