Buses, taxis in West Bengal directed to install tracking devices by October 30

Buses, taxis in West Bengal directed to install tracking devices by October 30

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 17:16 PM
The West Bengal Transport Department has directed all buses and taxis in the state to install tracking devices with panic buttons by October 30. If operators fail to do so, their permits and fitness certificates would not be renewed, state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty told PTI. He added that around 30,000-40,000 buses and taxis in the state have already installed such devices for the safety of passengers.

He added that the price of these devices have been reduced to 5,000 from the earlier 8,000-10,000. These are useful as they help track the vehicles at all times, ensuring the safety of passengers while the panic button especially caters to the safety of women passengers as these can be pressed to raise alarms in case of emergencies. “We hope the remaining vehicles will get the devices as the safety of passengers, specifically women, is a priority," Chakraborty added.

However, the bus unions said that though they are working on installing these devices, they are also reeling under the pressure of escalating input costs. "The private bus operators are struggling to stay afloat. Operating stage carriages has become a loss-making proposition. It will be difficult for a bus owner to spend 5,000 for these devices while managing only two-three trips every day," said TMC MLA Swarna Kamal Saha, who is also an office-bearer of the Bengal Bus Syndicate.

Another representative of the state's bus union, Pradip Narayan Bose, said that operators have been providing amenities to passengers by incurring losses due to the rise in fuel prices. He is the general secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association. "Still the state is not considering our repeated pleas to either spare us from installing the devices, or bear the expenses," he added.

Kolkata and its neighbouring areas have around 16,400 private buses and 35,000 taxis plying on the roads.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS: Kolkata
