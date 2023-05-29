HT Auto
Electric buses to run on select routes on Lucknow, Ghaziabad under pilot project

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) or UP Roadways is set to launch 100 electric buses that will operate on select routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad as part of a pilot project. The initiative is aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's push towards operation of electric vehicles in the state for the convenience of the citizens as well as for the betterment of the environment.

File photo of an electric bus used for representational purpose only (AFP)
File photo of an electric bus used for representational purpose only

The two cities have been selected for the first phase of the pilot project which will later be expanded to other cities. Further, the state transport department is working on making travel more affordable for the users of public buses. Until now, there was approval for 2X2 seating arrangement buses for AC buses, “but now the plan is to contract the bus service with a new arrangement of 3X2 seating under the new contract bus scheme".

Under this scheme, the fare for buses with 3X2 seating capacity will be 1.63 per km, while the fare for 2X2 seating arrangement buses will be 1.93 per km. The former mechanism will bring a difference of about 30 paise per km, making AC buses more affordable for people.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh told ANI that the letters of intent had been issued to 1235 buses, including ordinary and AC buses, out of which 770 buses have already started operating in the areas.

In terms of electric mobility, Uttar Pradesh launched its EV Policy in October of 2022 in a bid to further quicken the pace of adoption for battery-powered vehicles. The policy gives a 100 per cent exemption on on-road tax and registration fee on purchase of all segment of EVs during the first three years of effective period of the new policy.

(with inputs from ANI)

First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 10:57 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric bus
