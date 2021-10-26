BSES ties up with startup to install subsidised EV charging stations in Delhi

The Delhi government's efforts to boost electric vehicle infrastructure in the national capital region got a fillip on Monday. BSES, which is responsible for supply of electricity across Delhi, has tied up with an Indian startup to provide around 30,000 EV charging stations in the region in next three years.

BSES, which includes Delhi's DISCOMs like BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna, and Tata Power DDL, has got into a deal with EV charging station startup Kazam. Together, they will provide subsidies electric vehicle charging stations in the national capital.

Through the deal, both companies aims smart and affordable charging solutions for EV owners in Delhi NCR region. The installation of subsidised electric vehicle charging stations will be for three years through a tender that was released in July 2021.

According to the deal, the Delhi government will provide a subsidy of up to 100 per cent of the cost of the slow chargers and up to ₹6,000 per charging point for the first 30,000 charging stations. The subsidy will be given to the EV charging stations installed in semi-public locations like shopping malls, office complexes and hospitals. It will also apply to places like private properties which include bungalows and apartments.

In August last year, Delhi became one of the first states or union territories to come up with a comprehensive electric vehicle policy, which offered subsidies to customers who switch to electric cars. The state government has been aggressively pushing people to use EVs in an effort to reduce pollution in the national capital region. Vehicular pollution has been one of the major issues for the Delhi government, which has recently taken further steps to strengthen its action against polluting vehicles.

The government recently launched its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ initiative across 100 intersections in the city in order to reduce vehicular emissions. The month-log initiative, which will end on November 18, is aimed to raise awareness about pollution in the city and urge motorists to turn off engines voluntarily when the traffic light turns red.

The initiative comes after the Delhi government launched a massive enforcement drive against those vehicles which do not have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, as per a notice issued by the Pollution Control Division of the department. This action is being taken ahead of the onset of winter season when the city witnesses rising pollution levels.