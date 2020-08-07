Delhi's electric vehicle policy: Cheaper EVs and what it means for you

Delhi is planning to enter the fast lane towards adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday outlined the plans to make such vehicles popular among local residents. With the ambitious aim of making the share of EVs in new car registrations reach 25% by 2024, there are incentives galore on the horizon while the promise of supporting infrastructure attempts to back up the case.

Kejriwal said that Delhi's electric vehicle policy is a result of extensive consultations with people and experts from across the country and will be a cornerstone in the EV movement in the country. Under this policy, the Delhi government will provide incentives of up to 1.5 lakh for the purchase of new electric cars while incentives for e-two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles will be up to ₹30,000.

The AAP government also announced that it will provide low-interest loans for the purchase of electric commercial vehicles.

Additionally, the question of supporting infrastructure is sought to be answered through plans of setting up 200 charging stations across Delhi in one year's time.

The policy will be in place for three years and will be reviewed after the time frame. Kejriwal, however, added that changes can be incorporated into the policy even within the three years if it was deemed necessary and relevant.

Highlighting how EV adoption and the policy itself will address the problem of pollution and issue of job creation, Kejriwal said that he expects Delhi to show the way to the rest of the country. "After launching this policy, we expect five lakh new electric vehicles in the next five years," he said. "The Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement the policy."

The share of EVs currently in all new vehicles' registration is a paltry 0.2%. Kejriwal said he is aware it is a tall order to take it to 25% but that he is determined to achieve the objective. "Lockdown showed us what clear skies are all about. And now that we are returning to normal, we don't want development which contributes to pollution," he explained. "EV adoption will also lead to thousands of jobs - in driving, financing, selling, servicing etc," the CM said.

Interestingly, Delhi government will also roll out a scrapping incentive. ""We are also going to give a scrapping incentive for those wanting to exchange their petrol or diesel-run vehicles. In the country, this is the first time that scrapping incentive is being given," Kejriwal highlighted.