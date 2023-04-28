MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV or Citroen E:C3? Which EV suits you more

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 28, 2023

MG Comet EV is India's most affordable electric car with a price of 7.98 lakh

It is at least 70,000 more affordable than the base variant of the Tata Tiago EV

Though Comet EV price is introductory, it is expected to remain below Tiago EV price later too

Comet EV is equipped with a smaller battery pack than Tiago EV

 Check product page

Its 17.3 kWh battery pack can offer 230-km range and does not support fast charging

The Tiago EV is offered with a bigger battery, around 300-km range and DC fast charging too

Citroen E:C3, one of the most affordable EV, comes at a starting price of 11.50 lakh (introductory)

It has a bigger battery than Tiago EV and offers 320 kms on a single charge

Unlike the other two EVs, MG Comet EV is smaller and mainly aimed at urban commuters
Check out the first drive review of the MG Comet EV
Click Here