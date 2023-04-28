MG Comet EV, Tata Tiago EV or Citroen E:C3? Which EV suits you more

MG Comet EV is India's most affordable electric car with a price of ₹7.98 lakh
It is at least ₹70,000 more affordable than the base variant of the Tata Tiago EV
Though Comet EV price is introductory, it is expected to remain below Tiago EV price later too
Comet EV is equipped with a smaller battery pack than Tiago EV
Its 17.3 kWh battery pack can offer 230-km range and does not support fast charging
The Tiago EV is offered with a bigger battery, around 300-km range and DC fast charging too
Citroen E:C3, one of the most affordable EV, comes at a starting price of ₹ ₹11.50 lakh (introductory)
It has a bigger battery than Tiago EV and offers 320 kms on a single charge
Unlike the other two EVs, MG Comet EV is smaller and mainly aimed at urban commuters