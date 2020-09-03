Bridgestone India rolls out contactless pick-up and drop service

Bridgestone India has recently announced the launch of its contactless pick-up and drop service for 20 cities across the country. The company says that the new service will enable consumers to reserve a valet which sorts out all their tyre-related needs and services and the customers do not need to step out of their homes.

The service aims to cater all tyre-related needs and requirements of a customer such as wheel alignment, balancing or fitting a new tyre set. It will be available for new as well as old customers. “At Bridgestone, we are committed to Serving Society with Superior Quality. This is reflected through our offerings as well as in the services we provide to our consumers. In the New Normal, customer and channel partner safety is our number one priority," said Rajarshi Moitra – Consumer Business Head.

(Also Read: Brake on bill: Tyres now offered on Netflix-like subscription model in UK)

The company has announced that initially the service will be limited to cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore. In the next phase, more cities such as Kanpur, Surat, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Goa will be added into the list.

Moitra added, “Our Contactless Pick Up and Drop Service is designed to ensure complete safety of our consumers, valet and channel partners with high standards of sanitization and social distancing. While our valet partners will ensure complete contactless and hygienic customer experience, additionally the valet will sanitise the car at delivery to ensure complete peace of mind and convenience for our customers."

(Also Read: World's largest tyre-maker to cut almost $2 bn in costs to ride out Covid crisis)

Booking for the new pick-up and drop service can be made at the company's official website. Bridgestone says that the customers may also connect with the Bridgestone Select store and all their queries and tyre related needs will be taken cared of without having them leave their homes