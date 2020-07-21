Brake on bill: Tyres now offered on Netflix-like subscription model in UK

Taking a cue from the subscription-based streaming services like Netflix, Bridgestone has come up with a subscription service for its products with monthly fees starting at £7 (approximately ₹660) in the UK.

The tyre manufacturer has reportedly partnered with garage network ETB Autocentres to offer its products on easy monthly rental schemes under Mobox vehicle maintenance services. The service will initially roll out in five ETB Autocentres' stores before expansion based on response.

The monthly charges cover all four tyres, fitting costs and warrant for damages. It is reported that the scheme also extends to other manufacturers like Dunlop, Continental, Goodyear, Michelin and Pirelli.

Some of the plans also include free of coast maintanence, wheel alignment and wheel rotation services. While there are other terms and conditions that do apply, Mobox promises complete transparency and assures that punctured tyres will either be repaired free of cost or will be replaced without any additional charges.

There are three options to choose from - Mobox Light, Mobox Relax (£9 per month) and Mobox Zen (£20 per month). The more expensive options include wheel alignment, battery check, oil change, oil filter change, car safety check and more, depending on the plan selected.

The service is being touted as a first-of-its-kind and comes at a time when car sales have taken a nosedive in the UK. As such, sale of components like tyres too have fallen. With most cars parked at home, part replacements may not become an emergency need and subscription-based services may assure some sort of assured inflow of money.