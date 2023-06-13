HT Auto
Brakes slammed on bike taxis again as SC stays Delhi HC order

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2023, 08:53 AM
The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order that had previously allowed bike taxi aggregators like Uber and Rapido to operate in Delhi without the Delhi government taking coercive measures. This latest move comes as yet another roadblock for bike taxi aggregators.

Rapido bike taxi service has been gaining popularity among the younger population many parts of the country.
Rapido bike taxi service has been gaining popularity among the younger population many parts of the country.

The Delhi High Court had previously - on May 26 - asked the Delhi government to permit bike taxis to operate within the capital city till the time a new policy was formulated. This was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The apex court recently stayed the order of the HC and also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission the final policy will be notified before July-end.

The entire issue revolves around two wheelers being deployed as transport vehicles. While Rapido, a Bengaluru-based bike taxi aggregator and logistics service provider, had submitted a plea challenging a law that excludes two-wheelers from being registered as transport vehicles, the latest decision from the Supreme Court is likely to once again come as a big stumbling block for it.

The Delhi government had previously warned of action if bike taxi aggregators continue to operate in the city, with fines of up to 1 lakh. Rapido was also issued a showcause notice, which it has challenged.

(With inputs from Mint)

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: Rapido Uber
