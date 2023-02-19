HT Auto
Home Auto News Bollywood Actor Kartik Aryan Fined For Leaving Car In No Parking Zone

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan fined for leaving car in no parking zone

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan recently got into trouble with his black Lamborghini Urus for flouting some traffic laws. The actor, along with his parents, had arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. ahead of the release of the movie Shehzada. However, he was booked by Mumbai Traffic Police was parking his luxury vehicle in a no parking zone, ANI reported.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2023, 10:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's Lamborghini parked in a no parking zone (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's Lamborghini parked in a no parking zone (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's Lamborghini parked in a no parking zone (@MTPHereToHelp/Twitter)
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan's Lamborghini parked in a no parking zone

The city's traffic police shared the picture of the actor's Lamborghini car on its Twitter handle along with a quirky caption, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules." The caption hinted that traffic laws are the same for everyone, be it a privileged person or a commoner.

(Also read | First section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway start attracting tolls)

A traffic officer even said that whoever has a vehicle, even if it is an actor, the vehicle is parked in no parking zone, the police will do its job. In the image shared in the Twitter post, the number plate of the black Urus has been blurred but the car is clearly visible. The police, however, did not share any other details related to the amount of challan.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
3996 cc | Petrol | 9 kmpl
₹2.49 Crore***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Xm
4395 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹2.6 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-coupe (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz S-coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.75 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 4-door Coupe
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.85 kmpl
₹2.6 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Twitter users reacted to the post, with one saying, “Kya ye shjada ka pramotion hai (Is this a promotion for Shehzada)." Another said,“No need to blank the number plate. Though its very easy to read the number and find who the name of bellwood actor."

In an interesting twist, a user who goes by the name ‘common man’ replied to the post with an image of a car of the Mumbai Police parked in a no parking zone at dindoshi metro station. The reply read, “Problem?problem yeh thi ki the police ki car was parked on NO parking area. Don't do the bhool of thinking that 'mumbai police' can break traffic rules." The police department replied to this saying, “We have escalated your request with Dindoshi Traffic Division for necessary action."

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan fined for leaving car in no parking zone
Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan fined for leaving car in no parking zone
Text-to-image software and AI can shake up car design, says McLaren P1 designer
Text-to-image software and AI can shake up car design, says McLaren P1 designer
‘Gift to Chinese’: Why Italians are opposing EU plan to ban fossil-fuel cars
‘Gift to Chinese’: Why Italians are opposing EU plan to ban fossil-fuel cars
'Chinese EV market strong but…': Mercedes CEO outlines plan for big game
'Chinese EV market strong but…': Mercedes CEO outlines plan for big game
Ola to set up the world's largest EV hub in Tamil Nadu
Ola to set up the world's largest EV hub in Tamil Nadu

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city