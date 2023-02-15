First section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to attract tolls from today

Commuters can finally enjoy driving on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from today. The first stretch of India's longest greenfield expressway has been opened for public from 8am this morning. The first leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which connects the national capital with Dausa in Rajasthan, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The expressway now has operational toll plazas which will charge every vehicle using it from today. Before you hit the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, here are a few things you need to know.

The 246-km stretch connecting Delhi and Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will have one toll plaza near Nuh. Located in Khalilpur, the toll plaza has a number of dedicated FASTag lanes to cater to vehicles using this stretch. Mudit Garg, Project Director of NHAI, said, "The expressway will be opened for the common people from Wednesday. The first toll plaza has been made near Nuh, where the car FASTag will be scanned."

Cars using this stretch will be charged a minimum of ₹90 as toll fee for using the expressway. The toll fees will increase based on the distance covered by a vehicle depending on its make. For cars, the maximum toll fee is ₹500 for covering the entire stretch till Barka Pass. For light commercial vehicles, the maximum toll fee for the same distance will be ₹805. For heavy vehicles, like buses or trucks, the maximum toll fee will be ₹1,680.

The first stretch of the expressway starts from Gurugram's Alipur, which can be accessed through the Sohna Elevated Road. One can also access the expressway through the Western Peripheral Expressway which connects the stretch near Khalilpur. For those heading to Jaipur from Delhi will need to get off the expressway at Dausa and travel another 69 kms to reach the Pink City. Overall, it will take around three hours to travel between Delhi and Jaipur through the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The top speed of the expressway is 120 kmph for light vehicles like cars. No two-wheelers or slow moving vehicles like bullock carts, are allowed to ply on this section. Speed cameras to detect over-speeding vehicles have been set up after every 10 kms. CCTV cameras to monitor traffic movement have been set up after every kilometre.

NHAI has also set up roadside amenities on this stretch of the expressway. One will find a 10.5-acre pit stop near Firozpur Jhirka, which is situated around 120 kms from Delhi. The pit stop will offer basic amenities like restrooms, food joints and petrol pump.

