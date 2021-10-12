BMW's latest OTA update offers customisable interior sound, Spotify playlists

With enhanced Real-Time Traffic Information system, BMW Maps will be able to plan routes and predict arrival times even more precisely. Further, enhanced driver detection in the vehicle will ensure that the correct driver profile is loaded.

Driving pleasure and entertainment upgrades

BMW's latest software upgrade now makes Spotify podcast playlists available in the car via BMW Connected Music. One needs to log in via the Spotify app in the car and BMW Connected Music to automatically activate the feature. The upgrade also offers advanced volume control for connected Android devices via Bluetooth connectivity.

New BMW M Sound Control feature for BMW M3 and BMW M4 helps the driver customize the interior sound such as the sound when starting the engine, changing gears or switching between driving experience modes.

How to download?

Customers with My BMW app will be able to exclusively download this version of the upgrade during the first two weeks of the roll out, that is, October 11 onwards. The upgrade will then be available to all other customers as an automatic download directly through their vehicle.