BMW will greet car owners with a New Year light animation on dashboard

BMW has a special way to wish 'Happy New Year' to its customers worldwide. Starting on December 31, all BMW vehicles equipped with Operating System 7.0 will be able to activate festive greetings on the car's dashboard.

The festive greeting will contain an animation that can be played on the vehicle's display. Along with a New Year’s message, the animation will have festive music and an orchestrated ambient lighting sequence. The option to play this animation will be available for one week.

When an owner will start the car, a special New Year banner will be displayed on the dashboard and on clicking it, the animation will be played. This banner will appear automatically up to three times on starting the car and will also be accessible anytime in the Messages menu. Customers will also have the option of playing the New Year greeting sequence manually, either with the help of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant or via the app in the Vehicle menu.

The New Year greeting light show by BMW will be available for customers in 41 countries.

A similar light show greeting was rolled out by the company for Christmas, starting December 24 in all participating countries except Germany. This was also available with vehicles owners for seven days and could be activated using similar functions on the car's dashboard.