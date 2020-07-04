BMW to launch over-the-air upgrades for better connectivity and navigation

BMW will release a comprehensive update for its latest in-car software - BMW Operating System 7, this month. The update will come with new features for better connectivity and navigation. New cars in the international market that will come from the factory, like the BMW 5 Series, the updated features will be pre-installed. For the compatible cars built before July or already in the hands of customers, these features will be available as free over-the-air software upgrade, available from third quarter onwards.

The new upgrades include new cloud-based routing system for the Maps, charging management functions for plug-in hybrids and EVs, wireless Android Auto, Intelligent Personal Assistant updates and iPhone digital key.

BMW Maps' cloud-based navigation will enable a continuous update of the expected arrival time. It will optimally adjust routes and keep an eye on potential danger spots, even on smaller streets. In fact, over 14 million connected BMW vehicles transmitting data on current traffic conditions on-site will allow other BMW vehicles to benefit from it. New BMW eDrive Zone feature will allow plug-in hybrids to automatically switch to pure electric driving mode when entering low emission zones.

BMW's Connected charging service will be supplemented with new charger management features. This will allow customers to view details of past charging processes in the app, define specific time windows in which the car should be charged and can send push notifications directly to the customer’s smartphone when charging events occur. Additional information on the individual charging stations, such as opening hours, providers, or authentication options will also be available.

With the update, the Intelligent Personal Assistant will be able differentiate between the way it addresses the driver and the passenger. It will give more proactive assistance such as witching between driving modes, automating the driver’s routines and adapting accordingly, etc.

Wireless Android Auto will give a seamless experience on BMW cars with updated OS 7.

BMW says wireless Android Auto will give a seamless experience. It will not just be supported in car's display in the center console, but also Google Maps guidance in the instrument cluster and the Head-Up display. With the introduction of the new BMW Digital Key, the company says, it will be the first manufacturer to enable its customers to use their iPhone as a fully digital car key.

All these over-the-air upgrades will not take more than 20 minutes of pure installation time, claims BMW.