Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Bmw Suspends Production In Key Factories As Ukraine Crisis Hits Parts Supplies

BMW suspends production in key factories as Ukraine crisis hits parts supplies

BMW's German plants in Munich and Dingolfing, its MINI factory in Oxford as well as its engine facility in Steyr, Austria will all be idled.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 09:57 AM
File photo of BMW logo   (REUTERS)

German luxury carmaker BMW has been forced to halt production in several of its key manufacturing facilities in Europe over next week as it is unable to get some urgently needed parts from suppliers in Ukraine, following the nation's invasion by Russia.

BMW's German plants in Munich and Dingolfing, its MINI factory in Oxford, England as well as its engine facility in Steyr, Austria will all be idled, a company spokesperson told a local newspaper, CarScoops reported.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X7
2993 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X3
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw M8
4395 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Production shifts at the carmaker's other factories in Leipzig and Regensburg are also facing adjustments.

(Also read | Toyota and Honda join a number of latest auto companies to snub Russia)

While all these facilities are located far away from the area currently under attack by Russia, the car company relies on component firms in western Ukraine for a supply of wiring harnesses. "The conflict in Ukraine is having a far-reaching impact on production in the supplier industry there. The resulting production stoppages will lead to successive production adjustments and interruptions at several BMW plants," the spokesman said.

BMW isn't the only German carmaker forced to halt factory production in its homeland because of the Ukraine crisis. Volkswagen too has halted production its its Zwickau plant for this week while its factory in Dresden will be shut from Wednesday to Friday as well. The crisis has also impacted the delivery of certain electric vehicles from Audi, Cupra, and VW underpinned by the MEB platform.

Volkswagen has temporarily halted supply of its cars to dealers in Russia. "Deliveries are to resume as soon as the effects of the sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have been clarified," a company spokesperson said in a press statement. Russian car buyers will also soon feel the effect of the conflict in the wake of decisions by these automakers.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: BMW MINI Volkswagen
Related Stories
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
01 Mar 2022
VW suspends delivery of cars to Russian dealers, Volvo suspends shipments
28 Feb 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen auto industry's chip woes: Know why
28 Feb 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: Volkswagen, Renault, other automakers halt production lines
27 Feb 2022
Honda suspends motorcycles, cars sales in Russia: Report
02 Mar 2022
Toyota halts production in all domestic factories post suspected cyber attack
28 Feb 2022
Toyota and Honda become latest auto companies to snub Russia
03 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS