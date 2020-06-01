BMW Group India has restarted operations from today after lockdown restrictions have been eased all across the country in what is called the Unlock 1.0 phase.

The company issued a statement today saying that the company is strictly following government guidelines while resuming work at its facilities. The BMW production plant in Chennai has resumed with less than 50% of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country.

Precautionary measures to create a safe working environment like remodeling of offices, plant and dealership layouts to ensure strict social distancing have been implemented by the company. Individual protective gear, hand sanitiser and regular health check-up for all employees have been provided. Standard operating procedures have been implemented to ensure periodic surface sanitisation of the highest level in all working areas.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “It brings us great JOY to finally restart operations at our dealerships, Plant Chennai and corporate office. Customers and prospects can now explore, test-drive and purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at our dealerships. We continue to see increase in demand for BMW 3 Series, BMW X1 and MINI Countryman. BMW Plant Chennai has restarted production and will be instrumental in fulfilling this market demand for our class leading sedans and versatile Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs)."

(Also read: BMW India initiates service campaign amid coronavirus pandemic)

The German carmaker also said that its dealerships are now ready for customers as well with all the necessary safety precautions. Teixeira said, "The introduction of industry first hygiene packages for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad aims at enabling our customers to care for their favourite vehicles from the comfort of their home. With customer-centric initiatives such as Contactless Experience, Extended Care+ and Hygiene Packages, we will remain resolute in our promise to bring JOY to our customers at all times."

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships are also offering personalised service. Standards operating procedure has been implemented for ensuring sanitisation of all display vehicles in showrooms. New and serviced vehicles will be handed over to customers at the location of their choice. Vehicles will be pre-sanitised before each delivery.

Test drive vehicles are also available and can be booked at respective dealerships. Vehicles are completely sanitised before each test drive. Additionally, hand sanitisers are placed in all test drive vehicles. Repair and maintenance of cars will be carried out by service engineers wearing personal protective gear at all times.