HT Auto
Home News BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods

BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods

Polyester made of 100 per cent recycled PET has been used for the Urban series of bags and umbrellas in the 2022 MINI lifestyle collection.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 10:58 AM
2022 BMW MINI Lifestyle Collection.
2022 BMW MINI Lifestyle Collection.

BMW MINI has launched its 2022 lifestyle collection of fashion, luggage and accessory goods that it says are contemporary and have a distinctive style. The colour schemes and graphic patterns of these products are based on the characteristic design features of the brand’s latest edition models.

The clothes, bags and accessories in the colour Sage are inspired by the Untold Edition body finish for the MINI Clubman while the geometric shapes and parallel lines in the colours Black, White and Chili Red are all inspired by MINI Electric.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 38 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mini Cooper Convertible (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Convertible
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 40.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 41.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The new Brass variant likewise echoes the expressive exterior and interior design of the edition vehicles.

(Also read | BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24)

Apart from being inspired by the MINI edition vehicles, the textiles have been produced sustainably using organic cotton and the accessories are made of high-quality recycled and natural materials. Polyester made of 100 per cent recycled PET has been used for the Urban series of bags and umbrellas and biodegradable acetate in the production of the hand-made sunglasses. Leather scraps recovered from the production of the seats have been used to create charm pendants that are both stylish and sustainable.

The textile collection includes T-shirts, polo shirts and hoodies made of organic cotton. The Sage coloured bags feature recycled PET as its key material and features high-quality workmanship and stylish details. The new range includes MINI Two Tone Belt Bag, MINI Two Tone Laptop Bag and MINI Two Tone Traveller Bag as well as MINI Graphic Duffle Bag.

Accessories range includes charm pendants that feature either the popular bulldog or the silhouette of a MINI 3 door while the metal clip on them feature Brass colour. The new MINI Graphic Travel Mug is made of double-walled stainless steel and comes in a new design with the basic colour Sage and MINI lettering against a white background. Its vacuum insulation and screw lid with"press-to-drink" button keep the drink cold or hot for an extended period of time.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: BMW MINI MINI
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
In pics: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is what we want in India, but it's not coming
In pics: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is what we want in India, but it's not coming
2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again
2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again
India gets investment offers worth $20 billion for semiconductor production
India gets investment offers worth $20 billion for semiconductor production
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city