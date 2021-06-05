BMW iX EV is ready for production, to hit global market in November

BMW has announced that its iX range is ready for series production and will hit the roads globally in November 2021. The iX is BMW's take on the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept that features a robust exterior design and luxurious interiors.

Conceived from the outset for purely electric mobility, the model will have two variants - xDrive50 and xDrive40. These will have an electric all-wheel-drive system with a combined output of 385 kW/523 hp in the iX xDrive50 and 240 kW/326 hp in the BMW iX xDrive40 respectively.

In BMW iX xDrive40, the torque goes up to 630 Nm and for BMW iX xDrive50 it peaks at 765 Nm. The former trim accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and the latter can zip to the same speed in 4.6 seconds.

The drive tech paired with the latest battery cell technology will provide a range of 630 kilometres in the iX xDrive50 variant and about 425 kilometres in the iX xDrive40. The electric all-wheel-drive system gives the right amount of torque to the front and rear wheels in all driving conditions, claims the Bavarian carmaker.

The standard chassis of this range constitutes of a double-wishbone front axle, five-link rear axle, lift-related dampers and an electric steering system with Servotronic function.

The company claims that the chassis, design principle and body structure have been tuned to provide comfort and sporty characteristics to the electric car. The aerodynamics of the EV provides it with a low drag coefficient that helps to positively impact its range and efficiency.

The new generation of BMW's iDrive display and operating system will also make a debut in this range. There will be a curved 12.3-inch fully digital display and a control display to keep the user entertained and informed on the go. Moreover, it will also feature an upgraded BMW intelligent personal assistant.