BMW introduces entry-level plug-in hybrid variants for 3 Series, 5 Series range

BMW has introduced four more electric models for its 3 Series and 5 Series model range. From March 2021, there will be a choice of four plug-in hybrid variants in the BMW 3 Series and as many as five in the BMW 5 Series.

New electric model variants are of the 3 Series Sedan and 3 Series Touring as well as the 5 Series Sedan and 5 Series Touring. They feature the fourth generation of BMW eDrive technology.

The model-specific plug-in hybrid system of the new entry-level variants consists of a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with 120 kW/163 hp and an electric motor. Together they generate a system output of up to 150 kW/204 hp. The two engines transmit their drive torque to the rear wheels via the 8-speed Steptronic transmission or to all four wheels.

The the lithium-ion batteries of the hybrid models have been developed on the basis of most recent battery cell technology and offer a gross energy content of 12.0 kWh and a capacity of 34 Ah. The new BMW 320e Sedan offers an electric range of 48 to 57 kilometres, 320e Touring has a range of 46 to 54 kilometres, the 520e Sedan offers 41 to 55 kilometres of range while the 520e Touring has a range of 45 to 51 kilometres.

BMW 520e Sedan

With the two standard equipment charging cables, the high-voltage battery can be charged at a conventional household socket, at a wallbox and public charging stations. The battery can be charged from The high-voltage battery can be charged from 0 to 80% of its total capacity in 2.6 hours and from zero to 100% in 3.6 hours.

The new plug-in hybrid models get BMW Live Cockpit Plus including Connected Package Professional as standard equipment which are specially designed for electric mobility. The BMW eDrive Zone and BMW Points digital services give additional incentives and opportunities to drivers to make intensive use of the locally emission-free mobility.

The BMW Group aims to increase sales of vehicles with electrified drive systems by around 50 per cent in 2021 compared to last year. In total, the group will be offering 15 BMW models and one MINI model with plug-in hybrid drive from March 2021.