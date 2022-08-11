HT Auto
Home Auto News Bentley Will Showcase 103 Cars At Monterey Car Week To Mark 103rd Anniversary

Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary

To start the Monterey Car Week, a rally of Bentleys will travel to the peninsula beginning its journey from Los Angeles on August 16.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 18:13 PM
A fleet of 30 Bentleys will travel up to the Pacific Coast Highway with an overnight stop along the way.
A fleet of 30 Bentleys will travel up to the Pacific Coast Highway with an overnight stop along the way.
A fleet of 30 Bentleys will travel up to the Pacific Coast Highway with an overnight stop along the way.
A fleet of 30 Bentleys will travel up to the Pacific Coast Highway with an overnight stop along the way.

Bentley Motors will return to the Monterey Car Week with a showcase of 103 of its cars to mark the brand's 103rd anniversary at the motor show. The event will also see the global reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Batur - an exclusive, handcrafted, coachbuilt car which is due to be unveiled at Bentley’s renowned Signature Party for several of its guests on August 20.

Other cars that will join the Mulliner Batur at the Monterey Car Week include the Blower Car Zero, the first car in the company's Continuation Series, the Bacalar and examples of Mulliner versions of the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur. Another of the Mulliner masterpiece to be showcased at the event includes Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery - a one-off car that will make its debut at The Quail - a Motorsports Gathering to be held on August 19.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mclaren Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mclaren Gt
3994 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.72 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion)

To start the Monterey Car Week, a rally of Bentleys will travel to the peninsula beginning its journey from Los Angeles on August 16. A fleet of 30 Bentleys will travel up to the Pacific Coast Highway with an overnight stop along the way. The rally will arrive at Laguna Seca on August 18, right in time for a track parade led by Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, who will be driving the Blower Car Zero.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Post this, Bentley will start its year-long celebration of next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary with the 2003 Speed 8 that will take to the circuit for demonstration laps. This will be the first time a Speed 8 has run at high speed in the US since Sebring 2003.

Apart from these showcases and events, a dedicated Mulliner commissioning area at the Home of Bentley will allow customers to create bespoke orders for their next Bentley.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 18:12 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Bentley Bacalar Flying Spur
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary
Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary
Kerala HC directs NHAI to rectify every road in the state within one week
Kerala HC directs NHAI to rectify every road in the state within one week
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, Quattroporte to become smaller
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Tata Motors bags PETA India award for vegan interiors in Avinya Concept car
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board
Volkswagen CEO plans to shrink management board

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city