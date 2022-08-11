Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary

To start the Monterey Car Week, a rally of Bentleys will travel to the peninsula beginning its journey from Los Angeles on August 16.

Bentley Motors will return to the Monterey Car Week with a showcase of 103 of its cars to mark the brand's 103rd anniversary at the motor show. The event will also see the global reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Batur - an exclusive, handcrafted, coachbuilt car which is due to be unveiled at Bentley’s renowned Signature Party for several of its guests on August 20.

Other cars that will join the Mulliner Batur at the Monterey Car Week include the Blower Car Zero, the first car in the company's Continuation Series, the Bacalar and examples of Mulliner versions of the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur. Another of the Mulliner masterpiece to be showcased at the event includes Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery - a one-off car that will make its debut at The Quail - a Motorsports Gathering to be held on August 19.

(Also read | Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion)

To start the Monterey Car Week, a rally of Bentleys will travel to the peninsula beginning its journey from Los Angeles on August 16. A fleet of 30 Bentleys will travel up to the Pacific Coast Highway with an overnight stop along the way. The rally will arrive at Laguna Seca on August 18, right in time for a track parade led by Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, who will be driving the Blower Car Zero.

Post this, Bentley will start its year-long celebration of next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary with the 2003 Speed 8 that will take to the circuit for demonstration laps. This will be the first time a Speed 8 has run at high speed in the US since Sebring 2003.

Apart from these showcases and events, a dedicated Mulliner commissioning area at the Home of Bentley will allow customers to create bespoke orders for their next Bentley.

