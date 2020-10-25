Bentley extends cabin veneer customisation options to more than 5,000

Bentley has expanded the suite of veneer options available to its customer when customising interiors, to more than 5,000 possible combinations. These involve painted veneers, open pore wood, technical finishes and even stone.

The Continental GT, for example, is available with seven different wood species – either as a single finish or paired with Grand Black as a dual finish. Additionally, through Bentley Mulliner’s Extended Veneer option, any two species of wood can be combined in a dual finish. For those customers wanting to move away from traditional lacquered wood veneer, Bentley also offers a number of veneer families.

Bentley says the shaping and application of ethically sourced, sustainable wood veneer to the interiors of its cars has been recognised as industry-leading in the recent years. It adds that shaping and polishing wood veneer to tolerances measured in tenths of a millimetre bring an intricate, beautiful element of natural luxury to the cabin.

Bentley cabin

The veneer options can be classified as Stone Veneers, Piano Painted Veneers, Open-Pore Veneers and Technical Finishes. The Stone Veneers use stones formed over 200 million years ago which can be made into just 0.1mm thick sheets. These veneers feature a natural ‘open pore’ finish with a stone texture that one can feel as well as see.

Piano Painted Veneers can add a splash of colour to the dashboards. These veneers add an ultra-modern look to the cabin that complements the wide range of interior hide options available. Open-Pore Veneers can be used if a customer wants to avoid the gloss of full lacquer. Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut and Tamo Ash veneers are all available in an open-pore finish.

In a technical finish veneer, high-gloss carbon fibre replaces the veneer panels to add a contemporary, technical and sporty feel to the interior. An optic resin process enhances the 3D appearance of the carbon fibre weave to maximum effect, providing a seamless geometric surface flowing around the cockpit from one door to the other.