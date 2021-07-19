Bentley Continental GT Ice Racer joins Dirt 5 video game with 3 livery options

Bentley Continental GT Ice Race car, that was first seen at a race in the Austrian town of Zell am See in 2020, has joined the updated content of the Dirt 5 video game, allowing players to experience the thrill of the ice race. The Ice Car will come in three liveries - GT Ice Race Livery, Art Livery and Toblerone Livery.

In the latest Dirt 5Super Size Content Pack edition video game, the Bentley off-road grand tourer will be seen taking on different terrains and challenges. In fact, the cover of the latest Dirt5 also features the Bentley Continental GT Ice Racer.

The Bentley Ice Racer is a blend of luxurious design and extreme performance and will feature 22-inch rims while offering 626 bhp. The off-roader will be seen tearing up the sub-zero surfaces at New York, Norway and Nepal.

The Bentley Ice Racer's GT Ice Race Livery is the one that it sported during the GP Ice Race at the Zell am See in 2020. The Art Livery is a fantasy livery that has been co-designed by Sean Bull Design while the Toblerone Livery has been designed in-house by Codemasters - the creators of Dirt 5.

Players of Dirt 5 Year 1 and Amplified Editions will be able to access the car as part of their entitlement and those from Standard Edition will have to purchase the new Dirt 5 pack to be able to add the car to their game vehicle collection.

Dirt 5, an award-winning off-road racing video game, is known for featuring spectacular scenery and thrilling circuits, playgrounds and stadiums. The Bentley Ice Racer is one of the three additional iconic modern race cars added to the updated version.

Dirt is available to players of PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X and Series S, Windows Store, Steam, Google Stadia and soon Amazon Luna.