Bangkok International Motor Show: Electric cars light up key event
Electric vehicles from a number of brands stole the limelight at the Bangkok International Motor Show.
Electric vehicles or EVs were the main draw at the Bangkok International Motor Show. In this photograph, performers walk near MG ZS EV car by MG Motor at the event.
An EV charging station is seen near Mercedes EV car EQS450+.
The Mercedes E300e is seen being charged at the Bangkok International Motor Show.
Mercedes logo is seen on the Mercedes E300e EV car.
EV car Good Cat by Ora, a brand by Great Wall Motors, is displayed at event.
People walk past electric cars by BMW at the event.
A number of scooter and bike makers also showcased electric offerings at the event.
First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 12:04 PM IST
