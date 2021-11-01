Bajaj two-wheeler sales fall in October. Will new Pulsar provide boost?

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 26% decline in sales of its two-wheelers in the domestic market in October vis-a-vis the same month in 2020. Despite festive period of Navratri, the fall in year-on-year numbers may be a source of concern although Bajaj did launch the much-awaited 2021 Pulsar bike late last month and would now be looking at it to provide a bolster shot.

(In pics: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar)

Bajaj Auto sold 198,738 units in the domestic market last month, down from 268,631 in October of 2020. Exports too saw a five per cent fall with 192,565 units dispatched to foreign shores, down from 201,659 a year ago. There was, however, some reason for cheer in the commercial vehicle segment with the company selling 19,827 units, up 58% from October of 2020.

All eyes now would be on how the latest Pulsar fares in the India market. The Pulsar, first launched in 2001, has been at the core of Bajaj Auto product portfolio in the two decades since and has all the potential of revving its way back to the top of sales chart.

While the Pulsar started appearing jaded in recent times, and this is by the company's own admission, the latest N250 and F250 hold tremendous potential. The former carries a price tag of ₹1.38 lakh while the F250 is priced at ₹1.40 lakh (all prices ex showroom, Delhi).

The new Pulsar 250 builds on the design strengths of the pre-existing Pulsar family of bikes and features like full LED headlamp and DRLs, projector headlamps, LED indicators and bifurcated taillights, digital instrument cluster, muscular fuel tank, split seat setup and monoshock rear suspension claim to make it more attractive, more capable.