Bajaj Auto reports 44% rise in sales in July at over 3.6 lakh units

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported that it has registered 44 per cent rise in its overall total sales in July at 3,69,116 units as compared to 2,55,832 units sold in the same month last year. The two-wheeler major's domestic sales last month stood at 1,67,273 units as against 1,58,976 units in the year-ago period, witnessing a rise of 5 per cent.

The company's total motorcycle sales stood at 3,30,569 units as compared to 2,38,556 units sold in July last year, seeing a rise of 39 per cent. Its total commercial vehicle sales more than doubled to 38,547 units as compared to 17,276 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto's exports more than doubled in July to 201,843 units as against 96,856 units sold in the year-ago period.

The company also increased the prices of most of its two-wheelers in last month including Pulsar 125, Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition, Avenger 220 Cruise and 160 Street motorcycles. After the price hike, the Pulsar 125 now starts at ₹77,491 while the Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition now costs ₹1,13,363 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Avenger 220 Cruise now costs ₹1,31,046 while the Avenger 160 now costs ₹1,07,309 (both, ex-showroom, Hyderabad).

On the other hand, the company has also been readying its Pulsar 250F for launch. The motorcycle has been spotted on a number of occasions in the recent past hinting that the Pune-based automaker may now announce the pricing of the bike anytime soon. As per the recent set of spy images, the upcoming Pulsar 250F will feature a semi-faired design, building on the iconic 220F's body structure.

It will also be equipped with LED lighting all across to give it a touch of modernity while also sporting a single LED projector at the front headlamp. Other highlights on the bike will include a bigger windscreen for better wind protection at highway speeds and completely new rearview mirrors.