Bajaj Auto plans to sell Chetak electric scooter from 75 locations this fiscal

At the end of FY 2022, Bajaj Auto increased the physical touchpoints for Baja Chetak electric scooter to 20 locations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jul 2022, 10:55 AM
Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto looks to amp up the sales infrastructure for its Chetak electric scooter in the country by taking the total sales locations for the model to 75 cities. The move is aimed at fulfilling the strong demand being witnessed by the e-scooter. Bajaj Auto had brought back the iconic Chetak scooter in its current electric avatar to the country in October of 2019.

Initially, Bajaj Auto had initiated the bookings for Chetak from only two locations in the country - Pune and Bengaluru. Over time, it expanded the sales locations across the country in a phased manner with the latest addition being Solapur in Maharashtra. Now, the company looks forward to taking the total number of cities in its retail footprint to 75.

At the end of FY 2022, the company increased the physical touchpoints for Baja Chetak to 20 locations. "Seeing the enthusiastic demand for this iconic model, (physical touchpoints) are expected to grow to 75 in FY 2023," the company said in its Annual Report for 2021-22.

(Also read | Bajaj Auto reports 15% decline in domestic sales in June at 1,38,351 units)

When the Chetak e-scooter was first rolled out in early 2020, bookings had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bookings were restarted on April 13, 2021, but had to be stopped 48 hours later due to overwhelming demand for the electric scooter. “We are committed to the development of Electric Vehicles (EVs). Chetak is the first example," Bajaj Auto informed shareholders.

Speaking about the issue of semiconductor chip shortage, the company's Chairman Niraj Bajaj said that the issue is expected to impact the company's production volume. “No modern automobile can exist without a slew of semiconductor chips. Motorcycles and top-of-the-line EVs like the Chetak are no exceptions," Bajaj Auto said.

The statement noted that it cannot be predicted when the supply scarcity will end. "But till then, this will constrain your company's production volumes, as it will for all other automobile manufacturers," Bajaj stated.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2022, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak Chetak electric scooters EVs EV electric mobility
