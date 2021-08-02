Auto Expo 2022 in Greater Noida pushed back due to Covid-related uncertainties

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) informed on Monday that the Indian auto expo, officially called Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2022, which was scheduled to be held between February 2 and 9 of next year in Greater Noida has now been pushed back due to the prevailing uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Underlining that the risk of the infection spreading in such a closely-followed event is high, SIAM stated that a new date will be looked into later this year.

Auto Expo is a biennial event which is generally held in February of every alternate year. It provides a platform for OEMs to showcase new products and technologies, and is closely followed by enthusiasts. Thousands of guests participate in the event which has more recently been held in Greater Noida. The last edition of the event was held in 2020 when the pandemic threat was just emerging in the country and the world over.

In the face of existing pandemic-related situations though and because it takes around a year to prepare for an event of such a kind and scale, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon feels it may not be prudent to organize the event as per its planned schedules. "Safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Expo is the topmost priority for SIAM," he said in a statement issued to the press. "It is in this context that the Indian Automobile Industry and SIAM recognizes the inherent risks in organizing the Auto Expo due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave."

Menon also recognized that the chances of spread of infection in a B2C event like Auto Expo - which typically sees large crowds - is high and that maintaining social distancing 'would be difficult.'

SIAM has informed that a new date for the event would be looked into at some point later this year but that it would depend on the Covid situation and would have to be in alignment with the OICA calendar of global auto shows.