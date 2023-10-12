HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Audi India Rolls Out Complimentary 10 Year Roadside Assistance Program. Check If Your Car Is Eligible

Audi India rolls out 10-year Roadside Assistance program. But there's a catch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Audi India on Thursday announced the introduction of a 10-year complimentary Roadside Assistance program for its customers in the country. The company, however, also highlighted that this would only be valid for all new car deliveries made from October 1 onwards.

Audi Q8 e-tron
File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Audi Q8 e-tron
File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron electric SUV. Image has been used for representational purpose.

Audi India has time and again underlined its claim of offering a robust post-sales support network which extends to not just service centres and workshops but to lifestyle programs as well. It is this holistic approach, the company says, that has prompted the decision to now also offer a 10-year Roadside Assistance program.

The Audi India 10-year Roadside Assistance program covers 24x7 and 365-day coverage across the entire span of the country, on-site repairs, delivery of fuel and spare keys, travel or accommodation facilities, custody, transportation, storage and safekeeping of vehicle, and provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

The German luxury brand is now underlining all of these in a bid to further stregnthen its prospects in India. “With a complimentary RSA for a 10-year period, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, in a press statement issued by the company. “At Audi India, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, hassle-free, and comforting throughout the ownership period."

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Audi India Audi

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.