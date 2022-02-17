HT Auto
Home News Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai

Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai

The Audi facility for pre-owned vehicles has space to have six cars on display.Audi India promises comprehensive safety and quality checks on all models offered in the pre-owned business by it.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 10:33 PM
A view of the Audi facility for pre-owned vehicles located in Kamla Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
A view of the Audi facility for pre-owned vehicles located in Kamla Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Audi India recently inaugurated its newest showroom for its pre-owned vehicles, in South Mumbai's Lower Parel. With an overall objective of making the most of a push towards pre-owned vehicles in Covid times, the facility has the space to have as many as six vehicles on display.

Audi India is once again promising stringent checks on all pre-owned models offered by its Audi Approved: plus showrooms with a focus on mechanical bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The pre-owned Audi vehicles offered also undergo comprehensive on-road testing and come with 24x7 roadside assistance. In the interest of transparency, a prospective customer can also check the complete history of the vehicle since it was first purchased. Audi further underlines easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, has time and again pointed to a growing demand for Audi vehicles - both in brand new as well as in the pre-owned segment. “Mumbai is a key market for us, and we have observed a steady surge in demand for pre-owned luxury cars. I am certain that this new showroom will cater to the ever growing demand for pre-owned cars in Mumbai and I am pleased to share that we continue our expansion with more facilities in the surrounding areas as well as other cities across the country," he said in a press statement.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 10:33 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
Paris presses pause button on car traffic reduction plan
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
Audi India opens showroom for pre-owned luxury vehicles in South Mumbai
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
2022 Ferrari Formula One race car breaks cover with a revised livery
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
Tesla runs into a new problem, 416,000 EVs face probe over unexpected braking
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway
Bharat Petroleum rolls out EV fast-charging corridor on this key highway

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city