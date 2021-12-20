Audi EV charging hubs aim to serve future peak demand in urban environments

As automakers are focusing on increasing their electric product portfolio, focus on building a strong and stable charging infrastructure is also gaining speed. Audi too is taking the latter seriously and therefore has developed a one-of-a-kind charging hub that will come with reservable high-power charging areas especially considering electric vehicle owners who don't have any charging options at their homes.

Audi shared that these charging hubs are intended to serve future peak demand for charging in urban environments. It will also come with a lounge area. The Audi charging hub will open for customers from December 23.

With the first charging hub at Nuremberg, the luxury automaker is currently testing this charging concept. Ralph Hollmig, Audi charging hub project manager said that through this move the company wants to test flexible and premium-oriented quick-charging infrastructure in urban space. “We’re going where our customers don’t necessarily wake up in the morning with a fully charged electric car and at the same time thinking about increasing charging demand in the future," Hollmig added.

Audi explained that the foundation of these charging hubs will constitute cubes. The flexible container cubes can be assembled and disassembled again in existing areas in a few days and these cubes will provide two fast-charging stations for each unit. These again can be combined in various constellations. Used and processed lithium-ion batteries will function as energy storage systems which are basically second-life batteries sourced from dismantled development vehicles. This will reduce costs and resources.

This charging hub's battery-storage solution will bring quick-charging infrastructure where the electric grid is not sufficient. Audi stated that currently, anyone who chooses to use the high-power charging stations at the hub in Nuremberg and also has an e-tron Charging Service contract can charge for 31 cents per kilowatt-hour, regardless of the rate given. This hub is currently open and the entrance area of the hub can be accessed by owners with other car brands.