Audi rolls out eight millionth car from Brussels plant

Audi has announced that it has rolled out the eight millionth car from the assembly line at Audi Brussels which the company likes to call a “Factory of the Future". This production site was founded in 1949. The eight millionth car to roll out from the Brussels plant is an Audi e-tron in metallic Glacier White.

This jubilee car will now become part of Audi's extensive historical car collection in Brussels.

The event was joined in by Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Mobility, Georges Gilkinet, as well as Audi’s executive board.

Audi Brussels has been responsible for producing the e-tron, the brand's first fully-electric SUV since the fall of 2018, while the production of Audi e-tron Sportback started in early 2020. “The consistent shift in our portfolio toward electromobility is the greatest challenge in the company’s history. In electromobility, Brussels is a trailblazer and a model. In the transformation of other locations, we are benefiting from the experiences gained here in Brussels," said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AUDI AG.

“We put our employees at the center and invest in digitalization and intelligent processes and products. Our employees have hundreds of thousands of training hours in preparation for the transition to electromobility," said Volker Germann, CEO of Audi Brussels.