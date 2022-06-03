Audi celebrates 15 years in India with five-year warranty coverage

HT Auto
Audi has grown from strength to strength in India and despite the prevailing challenges for the automotive industry at large, remains confident of the path ahead.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 12:25 PM
Audi has been expanding its sales and service touch points in India to keep pace with the demand in the overall luxury car space.
Audi India has completed 15 years in the country and as part of the celebrations, has announced an industry-first five-year warranty coverage with with unlimited mileage for all its models sold this year starting June 1. Over the past decade and a half, the German luxury brand has introduced several models across body segments and while there is a focus now on electric powertrain, Audi continues to back its ICE (internal combustion engine) models as well.

Audi India was established back in 2007 even though its cars were running on roads here since much earlier. The company has since brought in several of its popular and high-value models which include sedans like A3, A4, A6 and A8 as well as SUVs like Q2, Q3, Q5, the recently-revived Q7 and Q8. Performance models under the RS tag have also been driven in. Local assembly of some of these models have helped the brand to take its cars to more customers. 2021, in fact, saw the company registering its strongest-ever growth in 13 years.

But through these past several years, there has also been a focus on expanding sales and service touch points. “To celebrate fifteen glorious years in India, we have announced a segment first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 01, 2022," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, in a press statement issued by the company. “This is a milestone initiative and we are very happy to offer a complete peace of mind package."

Audi India is also giving attention to meet the rising demand in the pre-owned car business. In an interview to HT Auto last month, Dhillon highlighted how there is a healthy demand for most of its models in the pre-owned segment as well, and that introduction of new models often gives impetus to the pre-owned segment.

The company is next lining up the flagship A8 L sedan for its launch in the country to take on its main German rivals - Mercedes and BMW.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 12:24 PM IST
