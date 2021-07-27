Ather says its e-scooters have helped save 30 metric tons of CO2

Ather Energy, the Bangalore-based EV maker has rolled out its first Impact Report for the period of FY2019-2020. With the new announcement, the company has become the first OEM in India to share a glimpse of its environmental, social, and economic impact.

Ather Energy said that it has undergone a comprehensive assessment utilising Aspire Impact’s proprietary 4P framework. The battery-powered vehicles maker has also been awarded the Aspire Impact’s Gold Leaf accreditation for its work, it announced in a press note earlier on Tuesday. Ather also claims that it is the second automotive company in the world, besides Tesla Inc., to roll out an Impact report.

The company has announced that its vehicles reduced 7.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions in FY2019-2020. For the record, it is somewhat equivalent to 15 years of riding a 125cc scooter. In addition, it was also informed that till date, over 40 million green kilometres have been ridden which is equivalent to saving 30 metric tonnes of CO2.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy said, "The impact of our work through our products for the EV market is clear but building a long-term impact-focused organisation is about more than a few founding product decisions. Just like financial metrics, measuring impact has to be made an institutional process, expanding far beyond just the product and covering people, planet, and policy too."

The EV maker also aims to install 500 charging points in India by FY2022. Also, the company hopes to use 80% of the energy consumption using solar energy, meanwhile increasing the ratio of recycled water to total water consumption by 84%.

As per the EV maker, its manufacturing facility employs approximately 30% of women which is the highest in the country. "Measuring and publicly sharing the same will help us create a system where long-term we will be able to hold ourselves accountable to a public standard and hence constantly improve on the same. While this is just the first report, we are already seeing big leaps in the WIP report for FY2021 bringing out the advantage of pushing impact as a companywide metric," added Mehta.