India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor is preparing to launch its new electric scooter Creon in the domestic market soon. TVS plans to invest ₹1,000 crore to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio.

TVS had showcased the Creon concept electric scooter for the first time during the 2018 Auto Expo. According to reports, the company can present this scooter in the market by March next year.

The company has also indicated that the upcoming premium electric scooter will be based on the Creon concept. The most important thing is that this scooter will be equipped with new advanced technology and connectivity features.

The TVS Creon will be manufactured at the two-wheeler manufacturer's hub in Hosur, where its team of more than 500 engineers are busy giving the electric scooter its final shape before it is launched in the market.

The lithium-ion battery pack on the TVS Creon has a capacity of 12 kW. It is equipped with fast charging system and will be charged to give more range in less time. Its electric motor generates so much power that it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kms per hour in just 5.1 seconds.

TVS claims that the electric scooter will be able return a range of up to 80 kms in a single charge and can be recharged up to 80 percent in just one hour using fast charging outlets.

The TVS Creon electric scooter is likely to be positioned slightly above the company's existing electric model TVS iQube. It is likely to get advanced features and hence is likely to be priced slightly more than the iQube.

The electric scooter is likely to get features like smartphone charger, a TFT screen, park assist, separate riding modes with regenerative braking, geofencing and anti-theft system.

TVS currently sells the iQube electric two-wheeler only in select cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Chennai and Coimbatore. However, TVS plans to expand the reach of its electric vehicles to other parts of the very soon it will be launched in other cities of the country as well.



