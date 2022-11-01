Ather Energy registers 122% sales growth in October at 8,213 units

The strongest consumer demand for Ather electric scooters comes from markets like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy has registered 122% year-on-year sales growth in the month of October at 8,213 units. The strongest consumer demand for the company's electric scooters comes from markets like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The EV maker sells electric scooters like 450X Gen 3 and 450.

In a major milestone, Ather Energy delivered 250 units of Ather 450X in a single day in Bengaluru on Diwali. Marking another achievement, the company has installed more than 500 fast charging grids across India. It plans to install another 820 Ather Grids by March next year to take up the overall tally to 1400. Ather Grids are available in 56 cities, including tier-II and tier-III cities, across India.

Ather Grid offers DC fast charging that allows electric two-wheelers to charge up to 80 per cent at 1.5 kms per minute. It operates through an app which helps EV owners to locate and check availability of the nearest Ather Grid in real-time. The company is also offering its fast charging network to other EVs for free till the end of this year.

The EV maker is also working on expanding its retail presence across the country with inauguration of eight new experience centres in Pondicherry, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Vellore, Ludhiana and Madurai.

Ather Energy was founded in 2013 and is one of the key players in India's electric scooter market at present. The company now poses challenge to credible rivals like Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, TVS, Ola Electric, Bajaj and several others.

The company's latest 450X Gen 3, which is powered by a 6kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, gets five ride modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco. The scooter is also packed with features which include 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, over-the-air updates, auto Indicator off, and guide-me-home lights.

