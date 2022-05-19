Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure

This initiative will give Ather Energy access to multiple locations across the country and help accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has partnered with Magenta ChargeGrid to set up EV charging grids across the country to accelerate adoption of electric mobility. Under the partnership, Ather's Charging grids will be installed across locations and will be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform. These stations will offer integrated charging across two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler at a single location.

This initiative will give Ather access to multiple locations across the country and help accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks across the country. The locations of chargers will strategically be chosen to make them easily accessible to wider audience and will also have desired electricity load availability for operations of the chargers.

The locations will be spread across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities and highways in the country. “This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption," said Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta.

Magenta ChargeGrid aims to develop EV solutions which are Made in India and made for Indian weather conditions and usage. Since 2018, the compnay has been providing integrated solutions to develop the EV ecosystem through its three business verticals - Magenta ChargeGrid chargers as a product, charging as a service ChargeGrid and eMobility.

Ather Energy too has been at the forefront of strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the country. The company has also released its IP for the charging connector to all OEMs. Currently, Ather has installed around 330+ fast-charging Ather Grid Points across 35 cities in the country. In the next three years, Ather plans to install 5,000 fast chargers across India with the help of such strategic partnerships.

