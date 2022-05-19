HT Auto
Home Auto News Ather Energy, Magenta Chargegrid Partner To Set Up Ev Charging Infrastructure

Ather Energy, Magenta ChargeGrid partner to set up EV charging infrastructure

This initiative will give Ather Energy access to multiple locations across the country and help accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 10:09 AM
File photo of Magenta's electric vehicle charging grid
File photo of Magenta's electric vehicle charging grid
File photo of Magenta's electric vehicle charging grid
File photo of Magenta's electric vehicle charging grid

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has partnered with Magenta ChargeGrid to set up EV charging grids across the country to accelerate adoption of electric mobility. Under the partnership, Ather's Charging grids will be installed across locations and will be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform. These stations will offer integrated charging across two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler at a single location.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹1.15Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus
₹1.24Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

This initiative will give Ather access to multiple locations across the country and help accelerate the pace of expansion of public charging networks across the country. The locations of chargers will strategically be chosen to make them easily accessible to wider audience and will also have desired electricity load availability for operations of the chargers.

(Also read | Hyundai ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra)

The locations will be spread across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities and highways in the country. “This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption," said Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta.

Magenta ChargeGrid aims to develop EV solutions which are Made in India and made for Indian weather conditions and usage. Since 2018, the compnay has been providing integrated solutions to develop the EV ecosystem through its three business verticals - Magenta ChargeGrid chargers as a product, charging as a service ChargeGrid and eMobility.

Ather Energy too has been at the forefront of strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the country. The company has also released its IP for the charging connector to all OEMs. Currently, Ather has installed around 330+ fast-charging Ather Grid Points across 35 cities in the country. In the next three years, Ather plans to install 5,000 fast chargers across India with the help of such strategic partnerships.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charger
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Honda teases Prologue, its adventure-ready electric SUV designed virtually
Honda teases Prologue, its adventure-ready electric SUV designed virtually
Bentley EV - its first ever - may be monster on wheels, hit 100 kmph in 1.5 sec
Bentley EV - its first ever - may be monster on wheels, hit 100 kmph in 1.5 sec
At ₹30 lakh, this just-launched car music system may cost more than your car
At 30 lakh, this just-launched car music system may cost more than your car
Jeep, Citroen brand owner eye profit in India amid crisis in China, Russia
Jeep, Citroen brand owner eye profit in India amid crisis in China, Russia
Kia to have new factory in home base for latest electric Purpose-Built vehicles
Kia to have new factory in home base for latest electric Purpose-Built vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city