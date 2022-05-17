HT Auto
Ahead of Ioniq 5 launch, Hyundai ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra

Hyundai will set up these EV charging stations at 34 dealerships in 29 cities and will cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 May 2022, 12:27 PM
Hyundai Motor in India has joined hands with Tata Power to set up fast charging EV infrastructure at its dealerships across India. The Korean carmaker, which is set to launch its second EV offering in the country with Ioniq 5, will set up the EV charging network at some of its select dealerships. Hyundai already offers Kona electric SUV in India which is one of the early EV models to be launched in the country. 

According to the deal between the carmaker and Tata Power, several 60 kW DC fast charging stations will be installed at 34 EV Hyundai dealership spread across 29 cities. These EV charging stations will cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App. Hyundai EV owners will also get special tariff and end-to-end home charging solutions as part of the deal.

"The company is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai's vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness," Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO at Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said in a statement.

Praveer Sinha, MD and CEO at Tata Power, said, "Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals."

"This partnership will power-up the nation's electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at the company dealerships along with supply, installation and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles," Kim added.

The deal is seen as Hyundai's definitive push towards electrification in India. The Korean carmaker recently said it will invest 4,000 crore to increase its presence in the four-wheel EV segment in India. Hyundai aims to launch as many as six electric cars in the country in the next 6 years. Ioniq 5 will be the first among these six models.

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicles
