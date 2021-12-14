Aston Martin V12 Vantage teaser shows off front of the upcoming sports car

Aston Martin V12 Vantage teaser shows off front of the upcoming sports car2 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 01:28 PM IST
Upcoming Aston Marin V12 Vantage gets a redesigned front bumper when compared to its V8-powered counterpart and Vantage Roadster.
- Aston Martin V12 Vantage will mark the end of the road for the twelve-cylinder mammoth engine of the luxury carmaker.
British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has teased the V12 Vantage sports car on its social platforms, showing off the front end of the upcoming vehicle. Set for a debut in 2022, the production version of the sports car variant looks different from the the prototype version caught testing at the Nürburgring last August.
Similar Cars
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Db11
Aston Marin V12 Vantage gets a redesigned front bumper when compared to its V8-powered counterpart and Vantage Roadster that feature a slightly larger front grille, vertical air intakes and a more prominent two-part splitter. While the other angles of the sports car haven't been revealed yet, expect the vehicle to get a new pair of wheels and wider rear fenders as well as a larger rear diffuser with center-mounted exhaust pipes.
Beside the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage, there is a limited-production V600 V12 Vantage and the regular V12 Vantage from the previous generation. Other V12-powered Vantage-based models from ASton Martin include V12 Zagato coachbuilding project and V12 Speedster. However, the upcoming V12 Vantage will mark the end of the road for the twelve-cylinder mammoth engine.
While the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will continue to exist, that is a completely different motor. The automaker's V12 engine will go obsolete as the world is making a shift towards electric mobility.
Earlier this month, the luxury car manufacturer teased the exhaust note of the V12 Vantage high-performance car and the sound is menacing. The model is expected to get a newer infotainment system, likely the MBUX. The sports car is expected to churn out a similar drive performance as the Aston Martin V12 Speedster, putting out 690 hp of peak power and 753 Nm of massive torque. The Speedster can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and run at a maximum speed of 319 kmph.