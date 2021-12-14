Aston Martin V12 Vantage teaser shows off front of the upcoming sports car

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has teased the V12 Vantage sports car on its social platforms, showing off the front end of the upcoming vehicle. Set for a debut in 2022, the production version of the sports car variant looks different from the the prototype version caught testing at the Nürburgring last August.

Aston Marin V12 Vantage gets a redesigned front bumper when compared to its V8-powered counterpart and Vantage Roadster that feature a slightly larger front grille, vertical air intakes and a more prominent two-part splitter. While the other angles of the sports car haven't been revealed yet, expect the vehicle to get a new pair of wheels and wider rear fenders as well as a larger rear diffuser with center-mounted exhaust pipes.

Beside the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage, there is a limited-production V600 V12 Vantage and the regular V12 Vantage from the previous generation. Other V12-powered Vantage-based models from ASton Martin include V12 Zagato coachbuilding project and V12 Speedster. However, the upcoming V12 Vantage will mark the end of the road for the twelve-cylinder mammoth engine.