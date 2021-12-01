Aston Martin teases V12 Vantage with menacing exhaust note: Listen here

The Cosworth developed naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar will continue to exist. But that is a completely different motor.

The British car brand is now heavily relying on Mercedes-AMG's V8 engine and inline-six motors while pledging to go majorly electric by the end of this decade. The Aston Martin mammoth V12 will go obsolete as the world of automobiles are thriving to go all-electric amidst rising fuel prices, growing concern around global warming and vehicular emissions, increasing restrictions on vehicle tailpipe emissions etc.

The V12 Vantage is expected to be mechanically related to the V12 Speedster. Expect the upcoming Aston Martin to be christened as V12 RS, which has not been used since 2008. The 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine is good to churn out 690 hp of peak power and 753 Nm of massive torque output as well. The engine allows the Speedster to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and to run at a maximum speed of 319 kmph.

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage (RS) too is expected to churn out a similar performance as the Speedster. This is going to be the final update for the sports coupe before it gets a pure electric replacement scheduled for 2025.

Speaking about other details the upcoming Aston Martin will come with a newer infotainment system, perhaps the MBUX. It would be available in extremely low production numbers and at an excruciatingly high price.