Auto News As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue

As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue 

Tata Motors is also looking to add more options in the mass segment in order to expand its customer base.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 12:53 PM
File photo of workers assembling a Tata Tigor car inside the Tata Motors car plant in Sanand. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (REUTERS)
File photo of workers assembling a Tata Tigor car inside the Tata Motors car plant in Sanand. (File photo used for representational purpose only) (REUTERS)

Home-grown carmaker Tata Motors expects its growth momentum to continue this year as well as the company anticipates that supply chain issues will ease off, helping it roll out more units in order to cater to the enhanced demand, a top company official told PTI.

The Mumbai-based automaker has models like Punch, Nexon and Harrier in its India portfolio.

The company saw its total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships rise by 44 per cent at 99,002 units in the third quarter, i.e., October-December period last year as compared with 68,806 units in the same period of the previous year.

(Also read | Tata Punch becomes costlier. Check new prices here)

Last month, the company reported a 50 per cent jump in total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units as compared with 23,545 units in December last year. "We have now seven products and each model has contributed to this growth," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra told PTI. He implied that the company is confident about sustaining its growth momentum this year after ending the last year on a high.

Chandra added that the supply side issues have not allowed the company to fully unleash the demand potential that it has for its range of cars. "And therefore, I'm confident that we would continue to grow as well (when) the supply side situation improves," he noted.

(Also read | After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country)

Elaborating on the company's growth potential, he added that it will be adding more options in the mass segment in order to expand its customer base. The debut of Punch SUV in the entry-level segment last year is one example of this. "We will keep introducing new models in the new growth areas. We have been doing that over the last two years and we are continuing to do that as you would have seen that our intensity of launches was possibly one of the best in the industry," he added.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Punch Tata Harrier Tata Nexon
