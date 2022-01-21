HT Auto
Home Auto News After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country

After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country 

Tata Motors has launched Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari models in Bhutan.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 05:58 PM
File photo used for representation.
File photo used for representation.

Tata Motors has launched its passenger lineup in Bhutan. The automaker has partnered with Samden Vehicles Private Limited and the latter is also going to be the sole authorised distributor of Tata vehicles in the country.

Tata Motors has introduced its entire range that includes Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

All the models feature the latest Ímpact 2.0 design language and are BS 6-compliant. The price of Tata Tiago in Bhutanese denomination (Nu) stands at 7.34 lakh Nu while the Tigor will cost 7.99 lakh Nu. The Nexon compact SUV along with Altroz hatch will be available for 10.55 lakh Nu and 8.95 lakh Nu respectively whereas the Harrier can be availed by customers for a price of 8.38 lakh Nu. Tata Safari SUV will cost one 24.42 lakh Nu.

(Also read | Tata Motors follows Maruti Suzuki in announcing another price hike)

Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors informed how important is Bhutan's market for the growth of the company and with these launches, the automaker is looking ahead to capture the market. "Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first five-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a five-star GNCAP safety rating. The Tiago and Tigor with four-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers," said Baldi reportedly.

(Also read | Tata Safari Dark Edition launched in a meaner shade of black. Details here)

Meanwhile, the automaker recently launched the CNG versions Tiago and Tigor in India. The former has been priced at 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Tata Motors has dubbed its CNG range of cars as iCNG models. It has stated it has launched the CNG range of cars keeping in mind the rising price of petrol and diesel along with better fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness.

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 05:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tiago Tata Tigor Tata Nexon Tata Altroz Tata Harrier Tata Safari Bhutan
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country
After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
Hero XPulse 200 4V becomes costlier in India
Hero XPulse 200 4V becomes costlier in India
Mahindra expects auto sales to go up as supply woes ease
Mahindra expects auto sales to go up as supply woes ease
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain
Jeep Renegade, Compass rolled out with all new e-Hybrid powertrain

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city