After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country 

Tata Motors has launched its passenger lineup in Bhutan. The automaker has partnered with Samden Vehicles Private Limited and the latter is also going to be the sole authorised distributor of Tata vehicles in the country.

Tata Motors has introduced its entire range that includes Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.

All the models feature the latest Ímpact 2.0 design language and are BS 6-compliant. The price of Tata Tiago in Bhutanese denomination (Nu) stands at 7.34 lakh Nu while the Tigor will cost 7.99 lakh Nu. The Nexon compact SUV along with Altroz hatch will be available for 10.55 lakh Nu and 8.95 lakh Nu respectively whereas the Harrier can be availed by customers for a price of 8.38 lakh Nu. Tata Safari SUV will cost one 24.42 lakh Nu.

Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors informed how important is Bhutan's market for the growth of the company and with these launches, the automaker is looking ahead to capture the market. "Engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, the New Forever range comes with best-in-class features and latest tech. Nexon has been India’s first five-star GNCAP rated car, while Altroz is the only hatchback in its segment with a five-star GNCAP safety rating. The Tiago and Tigor with four-star GNCAP safety ratings are safest in their categories. With the support and commitment of our esteemed partners, Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., we promise to deliver superior sales and after-sales experience to our customers," said Baldi reportedly.

Meanwhile, the automaker recently launched the CNG versions Tiago and Tigor in India. The former has been priced at ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Tata Motors has dubbed its CNG range of cars as iCNG models. It has stated it has launched the CNG range of cars keeping in mind the rising price of petrol and diesel along with better fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness.

