With eye on bigger SUV play, 4 reasons why Maruti keen to persist with petrol

Maruti Suzuki is looking to expand its presence in the SUV segment in the country and while its Vitara Brezza remains a strong performer in the entry-level SUV category, Maruti Suzuki could also be seeing the mid-size SUV category with keen interest. But while rivals like Hyundai and Kia have both petrol and diesel engine options with their Creta and Seltos options, respectively, it could be all petrol gambit for Maruti.

That Maruti sees a clear advantage with petrol was evident when Brezza went from diesel-only to petrol-only in the 2020 update. And ground realities too appear to be making a solid case for petrol engines over diesel.

Speaking to HT Auto recently, Shashank Srivastava - Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at MSIL, was unequivocal about his opinion favouring petrol engine. "On one hand the cost of acquisition of diesel cars have gone up that is you have to run your longer to recover the initial high cost of the purchase and secondly in this pandemic and lockdown you cannot take it out for driving. Hence it is a double whammy," he said.

So is the possible increase in future focus on petrol from Maruti understandable? Here are four factors, according to Srivastava, that make petrol engines far more sense.