With eye on bigger SUV play, 4 reasons why Maruti keen to persist with petrol

Fuel price surge
Rates of both petrol and diesel are at record levels and show no sign of coming down. In several cities across the country, per litre petrol price is now in three figures. While running a petrol vehicle, quite obviously, has become an expensive exercise, diesel rates have been climbing too and in many states, the difference with petrol has been narrowing. Srivastava says the per litre rate difference between the two fuels is around ₹5 but he feels since mileage of petrol cars has improved over the past years, it isn't as if a petrol car is significantly more expensive to drive than its diesel counterpart.