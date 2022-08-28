HT Auto
Home Auto News Anand Mahindra Urges Nitin Gadkari For More 'trunnels'. Here's What He Means

Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means

Anand Mahindra gave a name to the road and called it a ‘trunnel’, an amalgamation of the words trees and tunnel.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 13:38 PM
The trunnel, Anand Mahindra has retweeted. (Image: Twitter/Cosmic Gaia)
The trunnel, Anand Mahindra has retweeted. (Image: Twitter/Cosmic Gaia)
The trunnel, Anand Mahindra has retweeted. (Image: Twitter/Cosmic Gaia)
The trunnel, Anand Mahindra has retweeted. (Image: Twitter/Cosmic Gaia)

Anand Mahindra has retweeted a video of a road canopied with trees on both sides. The short clip featured a stunning view of a road canopied with trees on both sides. From a distance, the road looked like an actual tunnel. While sharing the clip, he requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to plant trees in the same way on the new rural roads as well. Mahindra even gave a name to the road and called it a ‘trunnel’, which is an amalgamation of the words trees and tunnel.

Mahindra wrote that he likes tunnels, but would like to go through this kind of trunnel. "I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘trunnel’... @nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?" Mahindra wrote while sharing the post.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.29 kmpl
₹8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The video became viral immediately and garnered close to two million viewers, and prompted a wave of reactions from Twitter users. A user even suggested where one can find such a road in India. "Sir, if you visit Radhanagri Forest area connecting Kolhapur to Konkan, it feels the same., the user wrote. A user wrote that at some places in Kashmir, there are roads covered by Deodhar trees on both sides. "This would also ensure that the temperature of the road is under control. Big trees on both sides and small ones in between will have multiple benefits," added another user.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 13:32 PM IST
TAGS: road cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means
Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means
Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch?
Urban Cruiser Hyryder drive review: Does Toyota deliver a hybrid-powered punch?
Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form
Mumbai's double-decker buses to make a comeback in electric form
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment
Tata Motors aims to maintain dominant position in SUV segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city