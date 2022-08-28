Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more 'trunnels'. Here's what he means

Anand Mahindra gave a name to the road and called it a ‘trunnel’, an amalgamation of the words trees and tunnel.

Anand Mahindra has retweeted a video of a road canopied with trees on both sides. The short clip featured a stunning view of a road canopied with trees on both sides. From a distance, the road looked like an actual tunnel. While sharing the clip, he requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to plant trees in the same way on the new rural roads as well. Mahindra even gave a name to the road and called it a ‘trunnel’, which is an amalgamation of the words trees and tunnel.

I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building? https://t.co/6cE4njjGGi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2022

Mahindra wrote that he likes tunnels, but would like to go through this kind of trunnel. "I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘trunnel’... @nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?" Mahindra wrote while sharing the post.

The video became viral immediately and garnered close to two million viewers, and prompted a wave of reactions from Twitter users. A user even suggested where one can find such a road in India. "Sir, if you visit Radhanagri Forest area connecting Kolhapur to Konkan, it feels the same., the user wrote. A user wrote that at some places in Kashmir, there are roads covered by Deodhar trees on both sides. "This would also ensure that the temperature of the road is under control. Big trees on both sides and small ones in between will have multiple benefits," added another user.

